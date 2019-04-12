Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,716 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TAK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,716 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/edge-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-2716-takeda-pharmaceutical-co-ltd-tak.html.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.