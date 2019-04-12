eBitcoin (EBTC) Market Cap Tops $503,244.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Mercatox. eBitcoin has a market cap of $503,244.00 and $62.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00359279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.01431913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00224009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005641 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.