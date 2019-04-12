Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Receives $42.71 Average PT from Analysts

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NYSE EV opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $406.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

