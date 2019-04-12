Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTE. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

