Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

