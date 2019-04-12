Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 31,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.