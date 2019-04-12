Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $56.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-acquires-1628-shares-of-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.