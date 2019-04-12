Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

