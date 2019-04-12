Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,412 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group makes up 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.17% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $196,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 419,727 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 564,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,968. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

