Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 280,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

