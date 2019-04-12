Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of DOVA opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $508,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

