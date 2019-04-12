DopeCoin One Day Volume Tops $5,530.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $5,530.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.01570791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.