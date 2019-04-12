Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $255.55 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $229.18 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

