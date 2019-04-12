Dollarama Inc (DOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DOL opened at C$38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.96.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

