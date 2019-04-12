Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $274,937,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,102. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-stake-lessened-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.