Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $106.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $533,637.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

