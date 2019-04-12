DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 182,259 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 857.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,259 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 52.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

Henry Schein stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

