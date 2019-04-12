DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.63 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,531,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,144,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,692,000 after buying an additional 4,949,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other American Tower news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,753 shares of company stock worth $21,218,220 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $196.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $133.53 and a 1 year high of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

