Diodes (DIOD) vs. JinkoSolar (JKS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 8.57% 12.89% 8.22% JinkoSolar 1.60% 5.01% 1.19%

Diodes has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diodes and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.21 billion 1.60 $104.02 million $2.38 16.12 JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.14 $59.12 million $1.52 11.65

Diodes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diodes and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33

Diodes presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.06%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

Diodes beats JinkoSolar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

