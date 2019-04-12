Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 461,934 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $461,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE HSBC opened at $42.59 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-461934-shares-of-hsbc-holdings-plc-hsbc.html.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.