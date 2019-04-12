Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,734 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

National Beverage stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,734 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-30734-shares-of-national-beverage-corp-fizz.html.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.