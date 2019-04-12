Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.82 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PG&E by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

PCG stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.37. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

