DIMCOIN Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $2.04 million and $138,027.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00358003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.01408845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00222383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005705 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

