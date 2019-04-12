Digital Credits (DGCS) Market Capitalization Hits $2,762.00

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Digital Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Digital Credits has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00364004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.01442141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00225485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Digital Credits Profile

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com . Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit

Buying and Selling Digital Credits

Digital Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

