Digital Asset Guarantee Token Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $475,627.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, TOPBTC and FCoin. In the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Asset Guarantee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00360713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.01433793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00224597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,052,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial . Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Asset Guarantee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Asset Guarantee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.