Diageo (DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diageo’s top-line performance is being negatively impacted by adverse currency rates, which is likely to persist in fiscal 2019. Further, input cost inflation and higher transportation costs are likely to weigh on margins. During first-half fiscal 2019, the company witnessed inflationary pressures from commodity costs. Further, inflationary cost pressures from commodity and transportation will slightly mar gross margin in second-half fiscal 2019. The company also expects muted operating margin growth in the second half, due to the phasing of productivity costs and marketing expenses. However, Diageo outperformed the industry in the past year driven by its expansion and innovation strategy. This aided sales and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company’s focus on achieving growth via acquisitions is yielding results. Its focus on expanding presence in emerging markets and premium brands is also encouraging.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

DEO stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

