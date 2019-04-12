DEX Price Up 77% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, DEX has traded up 77% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00363907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.01436152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00225461 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005707 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

