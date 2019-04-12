Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 13,329,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,974,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

