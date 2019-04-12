Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $50.15.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

