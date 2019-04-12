DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.