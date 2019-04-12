Deutsche Bank Lowers Ryerson (RYI) to Hold

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ryerson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.