Deutsche Bank Increases Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Price Target to $23.00

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
Shares of CLI stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,824,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 663,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 532,043 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 331,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,535,000 after purchasing an additional 311,614 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
