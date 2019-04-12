Deutsche Bank Increases Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Price Target to $23.00

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $132.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,824,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 663,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 532,043 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 331,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,535,000 after purchasing an additional 311,614 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.