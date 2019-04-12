Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €210.00 ($244.19) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €187.38 ($217.88).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.28 ($178.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €179.60 ($208.84). The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

