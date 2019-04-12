Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.74 ($26.44).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

