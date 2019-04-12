Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (GLJ) a €91.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grenke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.00 ($108.14).

Grenke stock opened at €91.65 ($106.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.40. Grenke has a 52-week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52-week high of €107.30 ($124.77).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

