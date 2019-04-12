Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SendGrid were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEND. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth about $92,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 98.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,943 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth about $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the third quarter worth about $22,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after buying an additional 499,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 79,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $3,902,591.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEND opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. SendGrid Inc has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.63 and a beta of 0.97.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

