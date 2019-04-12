Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,022,128 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 349.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,173,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

GFI opened at $3.89 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/deutsche-bank-ag-acquires-4022128-shares-of-gold-fields-limited-gfi.html.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.