Desjardins Lowers Osisko gold royalties (OR) to Hold

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy or” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of OR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.18.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

