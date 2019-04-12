Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,724 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

