Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

DSGX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 4,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.84. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

