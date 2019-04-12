Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,551,041 shares, a decline of 1.1% from the March 15th total of 7,634,941 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 211,499 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 1,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,392,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,735,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/denison-mines-corp-dnn-short-interest-update.html.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.