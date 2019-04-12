Denali Advisors LLC Sells 59,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $140,077,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.87.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $228,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $670,553.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,533,505.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,313 shares of company stock worth $8,748,620. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

