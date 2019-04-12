Denali Advisors LLC Sells 20,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

