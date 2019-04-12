Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens set a $63.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.58 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

DAL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 245,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,295. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 677,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 352.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 236,539 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 202.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 249,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 31.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

