Dell (DELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 595,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $63.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,545,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $427,416,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $323,846,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $211,391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $88,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

