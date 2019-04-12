Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2,214.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 258,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 138,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $801.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

