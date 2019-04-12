Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after acquiring an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,714,000 after buying an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,523. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/deere-company-de-shares-sold-by-windward-capital-management-co-ca.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.