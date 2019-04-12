DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 136,271 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5844 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

