David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,063 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.78. 927,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,757. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

