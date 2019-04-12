DaTa eXchange 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,183.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $29,183.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.39 or 0.12528113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028813 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,971,174 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

